|
|
Mr Joe Louis McClain departed this life On December 30 , 2019.He was the proud owner of Joe McClain Masonry. Many fond memories will be cherish by his wife Mrs. Scola Donaldson McClain. His children Keith, kawruae, Surpreme, Connie, and Rickey Newkirk of Spartanburg, SC and Bobby Joe Robinson of Greenville, SC. 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His Seven Siblings and Special sister-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday 12/4/2020 at 2;PM in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Inman, SC. Family will be receiving friends Friday 12/3/2020 From 6 to 8 PM.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE, INMAN SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020