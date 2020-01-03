Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Inman, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Louis McClain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Louis McClain Obituary
Mr Joe Louis McClain departed this life On December 30 , 2019.He was the proud owner of Joe McClain Masonry. Many fond memories will be cherish by his wife Mrs. Scola Donaldson McClain. His children Keith, kawruae, Surpreme, Connie, and Rickey Newkirk of Spartanburg, SC and Bobby Joe Robinson of Greenville, SC. 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His Seven Siblings and Special sister-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday 12/4/2020 at 2;PM in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Inman, SC. Family will be receiving friends Friday 12/3/2020 From 6 to 8 PM.
CANNON'S CHAPEL OF FUNERAL SERVICE, INMAN SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -