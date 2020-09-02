1/1
Joe Michael "Bob" Childers
1958 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Joe Michael "Bob" Childers, 62, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. Born August 4, 1958 in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of Shirley Mullinax Childers and the late Jodean Childers.
Mr. Childers was born in Gaffney, SC, grew up in Charlotte, NC, and has resided in Spartanburg, SC for the past 38 years. He was a Security and Facilities Director for the South Carolina and Western North Carolina Capital Bank. A member of Morningside Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, he loved his wife, family, grandson, friends, Appalachian State, Clemson football, golf, his pets, laughing, people, music, sports, and his beloved dog Bruno.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Blackwell Childers; son, Joseph Michael Childers (Jacqueline); daughter, Laura Childers and grandson, Connor Childers, all of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Debra Boyd (Warren) of Fort Mill, SC; uncle, Virgil Childers (Angela) of Union, SC; brother-in-law, Barry Blackwell (Beverly) of York, SC; niece, Leigha Sink (Jonathan) of Gastonia, NC; nephew, Mark Blackwell (Melissa) of York, SC; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Morningside Baptist Church, 897 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, conducted by The Rev. Steven Owensby and The Rev. Jack Dodds.
Visitation following at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Justice Ministries, PO Box 11154 Charlotte, NC 28220, info@justiceministries.org
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Morningside Baptist Church
