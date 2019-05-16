|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Joe Arthur Owens, 81, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Hospice Home of the Carolinas. He was the husband of Carole Lussardi Owens of the home.
Mr. Owens was a native of Greenwood, SC, and a son of the late Samuel Steven and Lillian Hembree Owens. He was a retired mechanic.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother: Charles Owens of Campobello and a sister: Carol Owens of Spartanburg. He was predeceased by a brother: William Owens.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Todd Lyda. The family will meet friends following the service at the gravesite.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice Home of the Carolinas, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 16, 2019