WOODRUFF- Joe Perry Snow, 88, of 401 Westmoreland Road went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Pelham Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was born July 27, 1931 to the late L. Jack and Ila Mae McElrath Snow. He was a member of Bellview Baptist for 60 years where he was the former Minister of Music and also had held many other positions thru the years. He was a graduate of Cecil's Business College where he obtained an Associate Degree and a 1949 graduate of Duncan High School. He was retired from Woodruff Oil Company after 17 years of service and also had worked at Lyman Printing and Finishing for 27 years.
Surviving are his wife, Daurice Greene Snow of the home; two sons, Barry Snow (Susan)of Moore and Roger Snow of Woodruff; 3 grandchildren, Daniel Snow of Pauline, Staff Sgt. John Snow (Victoria)of Clovis, New Mexico and Stephen Snow of Pauline. He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Snow Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bellview Baptist Church by Rev. Carey Caldwell and Rev. Ray Mims. A private interment will be held prior to the service in Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will follow the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bellview Music Ministry or The Men's Ministry c/o Bellview Baptist Church, 901 Bellview Road, Woodruff, S.C. or to the Blood Connection, 270 N. Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 4, 2020