

ENOREE- Joseph David ""Joe"" Simmons, 71, of 4180 Old Hills Bridge Road went home to be with the Lord, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

He was born September 14, 1949 to the late JD and Catherine Woodward Simmons. He was a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church and was a supervisor with W9Y Construction. He was an Army Veteran having served in the 5th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War 1970-1971 and was a member of the American Legion.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Owens Simmons of the home; one daughter, Julie (Tim) Davis of Woodruff; one sister, Catherine Simmons of North Charleston; one brother, Danny Simmons of Enoree; 2 grandchildren, Caleb Timothy Davis and Bethany Jo Davis. He was predeceased by a daughter, Angela Joy Simmons.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Brad Starnes and Rev. Carrol Caldwell.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Shoals Baptist Church, 220 Cedar Shoals Church Road, Enoree, S.C. 29335.

The family is at their respective homes.

Due to COVID 19 it is requested that face masks and social distancing be practiced at the graveside.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store