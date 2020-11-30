1/1
Joe Simmons
1949 - 2020
ENOREE- Joseph David ""Joe"" Simmons, 71, of 4180 Old Hills Bridge Road went home to be with the Lord, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
He was born September 14, 1949 to the late JD and Catherine Woodward Simmons. He was a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church and was a supervisor with W9Y Construction. He was an Army Veteran having served in the 5th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War 1970-1971 and was a member of the American Legion.
Surviving are his wife, Judy Owens Simmons of the home; one daughter, Julie (Tim) Davis of Woodruff; one sister, Catherine Simmons of North Charleston; one brother, Danny Simmons of Enoree; 2 grandchildren, Caleb Timothy Davis and Bethany Jo Davis. He was predeceased by a daughter, Angela Joy Simmons.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Brad Starnes and Rev. Carrol Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Shoals Baptist Church, 220 Cedar Shoals Church Road, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family is at their respective homes.
Due to COVID 19 it is requested that face masks and social distancing be practiced at the graveside.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
