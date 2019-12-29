|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Joe Wayne Gallman Sr., 93, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Lakewood Senior Living. Born March 24, 1926 in Jonesville, SC, he was the son of the late Joe G. Gallman and Ruth Lee Gallman.
A U. S. Army veteran and 1950 graduate of Wofford College, Mr. Gallman was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Paul Moore Sunday School Class. He had perfect attendance for 39 years, served as an usher for 35 years, and was also a former Trustee and member of the Administrative Board. He was secretary of the Civitan Club for eight years and retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber.
Survivors include his children, Wayne Gallman (Yvonne) of Spartanburg, SC, Nora Gallman Geddie (Ed) of Cary, NC, and Mary Jane Gallman of Simpsonville, SC; five grandchildren include twin grandsons and three granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Leonora Whitaker Gallman; and a son, Whitaker "Whit" Gallman.
A service honoring his life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, by The Rev. Neal Woods and The Rev. A. Mickey Fisher.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 626 Norwood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019