SPARTANBURG, SC- Hallie Thurston "Joe" Weathers, 83, of the Fairforest community, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home. Born August 8, 1936, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Landrum Dexter Weathers Sr. and Annie Tinsley Ott Weathers.
A U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Weathers attended Cecil's Business College as well as Wofford College. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and a former longtime member of Fairforest Baptist Church. He retired from the Advertising Department for Community Cash Stores after 36 years of service then worked at Thomas & Howard Food Brokerage for another 11 years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia Cash Weathers; children, Keith L. Weathers (Susan) and Cynthia W. Edge (Paul), all of Moore, SC; and sister, Ann W. Sanders of Dallas, TX.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Dr. James C. Hilton. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020