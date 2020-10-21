CHESNEE, SC- Joe Williams, 78, of Chesnee passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House. He is the son of the late Andrew Pink and Nell Champion Williams and husband of Judy Swain Williams.
He retired from Duke Power after 30 years of service, a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, and he had a strong faith. Joe started his fire service career with Green Creek Fire Department in Polk Co. and later volunteered with Landrum Fire Department where he served as Chief for a total of 11 years. After moving from Landrum to Boiling Springs, he served as a Commissioner for the Boiling Springs Fire Department. After retirement, Joe worked at Petty Funeral Home and Bobo Funeral Chapel for many years. He had a passion for things being neat. Joe and Judy loved to travel.
In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by two daughters, Susanne Johnson (Joe), Ashley Butler (Byron); two sisters Polly Bridges, Hazel Chappell and three grandchildren, Blake and Bailey Butler and Matthew Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews and his loving caregiver, Sandra "Sam" Hawkins.
He was predeceased by a brother, Doug Williams; two sisters, Syble Tolleson and Faye Williams.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM conducted by Dr. Hank Williams. Entombment will be in Evergreen Columbarium following the service. Social distancing guidelines must be observed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356; Landrum Fire and Rescue District; PO Box 71, Landrum, SC 29356 or Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3600 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC