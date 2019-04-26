|
LYMAN, SC- Joel O'Neal Caldwell, 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Startex, SC on July 09, 1937 he was the son of the late William Carter and Flarnell Kimbrell Caldwell and the husband of Linda Carter Caldwell and the late Shirley Martin Caldwell. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was a Veteran of the US Navy. He was previously employed with Lyman Mills and Union Camp Textile and was retired with Spartanburg County.
Joel was an avid outdoorsman and a member of the One Shot Deer Club. His family has many wonderful memories of times spent camping, hiking, and hunting and the joy and wisdom he shared along the way.
He led a selfless life devoted to his family and friends all of whom would testify to his strength of character, commitment to family, uncompromising work ethic, and unwavering sense of humor. For so many who knew him he was a source of strength in the midst of storms, of joy in the midst of mourning and of hope when hope seemed for away.
Survivors also include a son, Dr. Joseph Caldwell and wife, Marva; two daughters, Deneen Caldwell and husband, Robert and Lynn Baird and husband, Alan; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Larry Caldwell; a sister, Glenda Dills.
Services will be 12PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Durham and Dr. Joseph Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM until 12PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church 1600 Holly Springs Road Lyman, 29365
