Rev. Joel David Kennedy Jr, 64, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Rev. Kennedy was born July 31, 1956 in Enoree, S.C. to the late Joel David Kennedy Sr. and Frances Underwood Kennedy and was the eldest of three. He was a graduate of Woodruff High School where he participated in the marching band as Drum Major and was a trusted school bus driver. David was a very anointed pianist, having played the piano for many years traveling and singing with his father, mother, brother and sister, "The Kennedy Family." Rev. Kennedy attended Spartanburg Methodist College and Lee University. He served in music and media ministry his whole life in different capacities throughout the southeast United States. He was an Exhorter Minister of Music with the South Carolina Church of God currently serving The Vineyard Church of God.

Surviving are his wife of almost 24 years, Sheila Hunnicutt Kennedy; one daughter, Jillian Kennedy; one son and daughter-in-law, Joel Kennedy III and Christin Kennedy. He was an amazing brother to his two younger siblings and in-laws, sister, Lynn Kennedy Moore and her husband, Gary; brother, Greg Kennedy and his wife, Tracy. He is also survived by four nieces and nephews; Jamie Moore and Katy Moore and their spouses and Coleman Kennedy and Addison Kennedy; a nephew and niece by marriage, Ralph and Ashley Wheeler and their baby girl, Amelia Ruth Wheeler. Rev. Kennedy was predeceased by his first wife, Kathy Kennedy, his loving grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Wright Underwood and David and Willie Mae Leverette Kennedy; his loving mother-in-law, Ruth Delk Hunnicutt.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fairforest Church of God, 2658 Fairforest Clevedale Road, Spartanburg, S.C. by Rev. John Petty and Rev. Paul Allison.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.

It is requested that face masks be used and social distancing be practiced during the visitation and funeral service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Vineyard Church of God, 251 South Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29301.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.



