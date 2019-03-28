Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
1953 - 2019
Joel Register Obituary
ROEBUCK, SC- Joel "Joey" Register passed away on March 26th, 2019 at age 66, surrounded by his family.
He was born to the late Clarence and Kitty Register on February 7th, 1953 in Macon, GA.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, and his best 4-legged friend, Reggie. Joey is survived by two sons, Jeremy and wife, Leslie, and Jonathan and wife, Chelsea; two brothers, Larry and wife, Paula, and Mike and wife, Susan; three grandchildren Riley, Reid, and Jordyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Joey was known for his love of being outdoors. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, racing, sports, spending time with his family, and most importantly being in his pontoon on the lake. Joey followed in his father's footsteps while running a successful Painting business for many years. In addition, Joey dedicated 20+ years in the sport of NASCAR serving as a Tire Specialist for Bud Moore Racing and Phoenix Racing until he retired in 2013. Joey was a "jack of all trades, but a master of none" in his own words.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 29th, 1:00PM at Heritage Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Rex Keaton. The family will receive friends following at the graveside.
The family will be at the home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
