Johann Wolfgang Gruner Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Johann Wolfgang Gruner, 68, passed away Friday February 28, 2020. Born
September 27, 1951 in Lauf, Germany, he was the husband of Debbie Gruner and the son of the late Emil and Margarete Gruner.
Wolfgang was an electrician employed by Michelin for forty plus years in both the US and Germany. He was a wonderful family man, loving husband and father. He was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Wolfgang is survived by a son Steven L. Jackson, Jr. and wife Denell; three grandchildren Stephanie Helms Anna Zust, and Leo Zust; a sister Elisabeth Fricker and husband Wolfgang Petzoldt; a nephew Oliver Fricker.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm – 4:00pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
