Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road
Spartanburg, SC
John A. "Jack" Foster Jr.


1931 - 2020
John A. "Jack" Foster Jr. Obituary
COLUMBIA, SC- John A. "Jack" Foster, Jr., 89, of Columbia, formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Columbia, SC. Born January 12, 1931 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late John Alberry and Gertrude Bishop Foster.
As a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, Mr. Foster was retired from International Mineral and Chemical Co. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg where he served in the Audio Visual Aids department. He was a member of the National Society of Sons of The American Revolution.
Jack was a beloved son, brother, and favorite uncle to his nieces. He was adored by his family for his fun-loving spirit, unconditional love and support. Faithful to God and church, generous, always there, and will never be forgotten.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Ann Turner of Columbia, SC; nieces, Patricia Ann Turner of Columbia, SC, Betsy Godshall (William) of Elgin, SC, and Mary Beth T. Jeffords (Wes) of Columbia, SC; great nieces, Amanda Colgate (Ryan Beadle) of Charlotte, NC and Ansley Jeffords of Columbia, SC; great great niece, Elle Grace Beadle.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Spartanburg, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2020
