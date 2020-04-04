Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Lewis Chapel Baptist Church
John A. Glenn

John A. Glenn Obituary
Graveside services for John A. Glenn, 83 of 127 Simpson St. Spartanburg, SC will be held at 1 pm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Lewis Chapel Baptist Church. He was the son of the Late Clifford Glenn and Annie Mae Johnson Glenn. He is survived by four sons, willie (Sharon) Glenn, Kenneth Glenn, Terrance Glenn, and Jason (Michelle) Glenn; one daughter, Vernette Rice; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three brothers, David (Mary) Glenn, Abraham Glenn, Rev. James Glenn
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 4, 2020
