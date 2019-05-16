|
SPARTANBURG, SC- John Arkell Glinn, Sr., 69, husband of Melody Towe Glinn, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 24th, 3:00PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 16, 2019