Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian
Arden, NC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian
Arden, NC
John Andrew Gosnell


1946 - 2019
John Andrew Gosnell Obituary
SPARTANBURG- John Andrew Gosnell was 72 years old when he was called home to Jesus unexpectedly on July 23, 2019. He lived most of his life in the Asheville, NC area and moved to Spartanburg in 1987. John retired from radio broadcasting and audio production in 2001.
John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lee Harwood Gosnell; son, Daniel J. Gosnell; daughter, Katelyn G. Hodge; grandchildren, Apollo Hodge and Luna Hodge; and sister, Margaret G. Johnson.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden, NC. His family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory in Pisgah Forest, NC.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit John's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 30, 2019
