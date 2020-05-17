Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anthony Williams


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Anthony Williams Obituary
August 25, 1957-May 3, 2020
Born in Spartanburg, SC to the late John Williams, Jr. and Mattie Lou Williams. He was member of Golden Street Baptist Church where he was an active participant in the choir and various church programs. Anthony attended Charles Lea Center Day program until 2007. In recent years, he resided with his beloved sister, Terry and her husband, Tony Smith in Bloomfield Connecticut, as well as with his caregiver, Juliette Pelzer, where he attended Allied Rehabilitation Center in Enfield, Ct. Anthony loved God, music, dancing and westerns. He was also loved by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his sisters, Sandra Williams, Yvette (Curtis) Patterson; niece and nephew Kara and Brandon; brother-in-law, Tony and a host of cousins and friends.
A Memorial service will be held in Anthony's honor at a future date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -