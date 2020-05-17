|
|
August 25, 1957-May 3, 2020
Born in Spartanburg, SC to the late John Williams, Jr. and Mattie Lou Williams. He was member of Golden Street Baptist Church where he was an active participant in the choir and various church programs. Anthony attended Charles Lea Center Day program until 2007. In recent years, he resided with his beloved sister, Terry and her husband, Tony Smith in Bloomfield Connecticut, as well as with his caregiver, Juliette Pelzer, where he attended Allied Rehabilitation Center in Enfield, Ct. Anthony loved God, music, dancing and westerns. He was also loved by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his sisters, Sandra Williams, Yvette (Curtis) Patterson; niece and nephew Kara and Brandon; brother-in-law, Tony and a host of cousins and friends.
A Memorial service will be held in Anthony's honor at a future date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020