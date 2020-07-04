SPARTANBURG, SC- John Aurther Hunter, son of the late Willie and Ethel Gilliam Hunter was born in Spartanburg, SC on April 22, 1939. He departed this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He was married to the late Annie Pearl Hunter. Mr. Hunter was a member of Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Superintendent of the Sunday School. He was a graduate of New Bethel High School. After high school he served in the Army for three years.

He retired from General Electric in Greenville after 30 years of service. Mr. Hunter was also a member of Silver Lake Masonic Lodge #388.

Left to cherish his loving memories are three sons, John Aurther Jr. (Thelma), Stanley Hunter (Tammy) and Everett Hunter all Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Mabel Hunter Murphy (Michael) of the home; four sisters, Beaudell Gilliam of Greer, SC, Elizabeth Wilson (James) of Mauldin, SC, Ethel Ruth Hudley (Brian) of Snellville, GA and Sandra Thomason of Simpsonville, SC; two brothers, Larry Hunter of Charleston, SC and Marion Hunter (Brenda) of Spartanburg, SC; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and a special friend Joann McClurkin.

Public viewing will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 7:00pm.

Graveside Service will be held 11am on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Rites.

Due to Covid-19 all will be required to wear a face mask.

Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Service, Spartanburg, SC

