John Ben Burgess II of Spartanburg, SC departed this earth 7/20/20. Born in Marion, SC to the late Rev. John B. Burgess and the late Elder Lynn Burgess, Husband of Toronda Burgess. He leaves cherished fond memories with two brothers, Earl Burgess II (Deede) of Spartanburg, SC, Maurice Burgess of Summerville, SC; one sister of the home, Ebone' Irby (Trice); two nieces Brittney and Erica Burgess, three nephews Earl and Ean Burgess of Spartanburg, SC, Gabriel Reeves of the home.

Graveside services will be held on Friday 24, 2020 at 3 PM at the White Hall Independent Church, Inman, SC. In Lieu of flowers, consider donating to his memorial fund. Due to Covid, we will not be receiving family and friends.

Cannon Chapel of Funeral Services

