John B. Burgess
John Ben Burgess II of Spartanburg, SC departed this earth 7/20/20. Born in Marion, SC to the late Rev. John B. Burgess and the late Elder Lynn Burgess, Husband of Toronda Burgess. He leaves cherished fond memories with two brothers, Earl Burgess II (Deede) of Spartanburg, SC, Maurice Burgess of Summerville, SC; one sister of the home, Ebone' Irby (Trice); two nieces Brittney and Erica Burgess, three nephews Earl and Ean Burgess of Spartanburg, SC, Gabriel Reeves of the home.
Graveside services will be held on Friday 24, 2020 at 3 PM at the White Hall Independent Church, Inman, SC. In Lieu of flowers, consider donating to his memorial fund. Due to Covid, we will not be receiving family and friends.
Cannon Chapel of Funeral Services
Inman, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
White Hall Independent Church
Funeral services provided by
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I thank God he made sure I was ok or if i needed anything at Westgate Apartments.
Nicole Jones
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Maurice and Family,
Josh and I are praying for you and your family, May you find Strength and comfort in GOD during this difficult time of grieving.

Janice Pruitt, Josh Pruitt and family
janice pruitt
Friend
July 23, 2020
We the Lyles family extend to the Burgess family our deepest and sincerest condolences. May each of you find strength to deal with the rest of our dear friend.
May God grant you Strength, Peace and Comfort!
Pastor Leonard and Missy Lyles
Leonard and Melissa Lyles
Friend
July 23, 2020
MY big brother......the best friend life could have every given me. I am what you helped mold me to be. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten.
Earl Burgess
Brother
July 23, 2020
Praying for the family's strength through Christ Jesus our savior. Much love Rev.PC Hudson&family.
Pitty Hudson
Family
July 23, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the Burgess family. Respectfully, Jerry Wyatt
Jerry Wyatt
Friend
