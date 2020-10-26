BOILING SPRINGS, SC- John Bagwell, age 85 passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020.

He was the son of the late John Doyce Bagwell and the late Rena Webb Bagwell. He was a retired plant manager with Union Camp.

Survivors include his wife, Terri Woods Bagwell, daughter Debbie Fisher (Steve), son Chris Bagwell; stepsons, Roger Woods (Sandy) and Michael Woods (Christy); grandchildren John Brian Fisher (Carla) and Stephanie Powell (Justin); step-grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Katie Jenkins, and Michelle Torrence (Chris); great-grandchildren, Ty David Fisher, Chase Fisher, Eric Fisher, Hudson Powell and Mabry Powell; step grandchildren, Jay Torrence, Owen Torrence and Addie Torrence; sisters Celia Belue and Betty Belue; brother Rick Bagwell. He was predeceased y his first wife, Ellen Bagwell; brother, Ned Bagwell and two sisters, Faye Hughes and Brenda Bagwell Rice.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is at their respective homes.

Forest Hills Funeral Home

Woodruff, SC





