John Bagwell
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- John Bagwell, age 85 passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020.
He was the son of the late John Doyce Bagwell and the late Rena Webb Bagwell. He was a retired plant manager with Union Camp.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Woods Bagwell, daughter Debbie Fisher (Steve), son Chris Bagwell; stepsons, Roger Woods (Sandy) and Michael Woods (Christy); grandchildren John Brian Fisher (Carla) and Stephanie Powell (Justin); step-grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Katie Jenkins, and Michelle Torrence (Chris); great-grandchildren, Ty David Fisher, Chase Fisher, Eric Fisher, Hudson Powell and Mabry Powell; step grandchildren, Jay Torrence, Owen Torrence and Addie Torrence; sisters Celia Belue and Betty Belue; brother Rick Bagwell. He was predeceased y his first wife, Ellen Bagwell; brother, Ned Bagwell and two sisters, Faye Hughes and Brenda Bagwell Rice.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is at their respective homes.
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
