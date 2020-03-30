|
John Benjamin (Benny) Cubitt, age 76, went to be with our Heavenly Father on March 27, 2020 at SRMC Hospice Home after a lengthy illness.
Born in Spartanburg on August 23rd, 1943, he was the son of the late Victor D. Cubitt and Jessie Crow. He is survived by the love of his life, Doris Evans Cubitt. Benny also had four children: Kim Wilson (Bryan), Suzie Kirby (Jamie), Blair Pilgrim (Rene) and Maureen Sell (Hoppy). He was blessed with eight grandchildren: Ashley Brewington, Brad Wilson, Ariel King, Barron O'Shields, Christy Kirby, Macie Pilgrim, Lindy Sell, Caitlin Kirby, as well as four great grandchildren.
In addition, Benny is survived by two sisters: Wanda Leopard and Sharon West (Don) and several nieces and nephews.
A longtime resident of Spartanburg and Lake Murray, he was a dedicated employee of Mary Black Memorial Hospital for forty-two years. He began his career at the original downtown Mary Black Hospital at an entry level position. Through his hard work and dedication, he was continuously promoted was an integral part of the expansion of the hospital at its current location and vast increase in size. At his retirement, he was the Director of Engineering.
As an avid fisherman, his passion led him to become a guide for striped bass on Lake Murray for thirty-five years. His expertise led him to guide celebrities as well as appear on several different televised fishing programs. Other hobbies included hunting, NASCAR, dirt track racing and supporting his beloved Clemson Tigers.
Throughout his life he continuously reached out in support of his community. He was a member of the Shriners and was a lifetime member of the Roebuck Masonic Lodge #357 AFM . Benny also spent a great deal of time and effort in assisting other various charities.
He shared with his family and friends his great love of life and laughter. He also had a strong love of God as well as his fellow man.
The family will be at the home of Suzie and Jamie Kirby.
Due to the current global situation, there will be a graveside service for immediate family on Tuesday, March 31st at 2:00 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens-Mausoleum. The service will be conducted by Reverend Joe Blackwelder.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to SRMC Hospice Home, or the .
