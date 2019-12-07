|
|
JONESVILLE, SC- John Carroll Morris Jr., 68, of Jonesville, SC, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. Born May 15, 1951, in Union, SC, he was the son of the late John Carroll Morris Sr. and Geraldine Motts Morris.
Mr. Morris loved his family and fishing. He was a member of Gilead Baptist Church and a self-employed licensed contractor.
Survivors include his children, Kim Arledge (Darrell) of Duncan, SC, Brandon Morris (Paige) of Jonesville, SC, and Jason Morris (Sierra) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Hayden Arledge, Bryson Morris, Carter Morris, Chloe Morris, and Noah Morris; sister, Harriet Porter (Steve) of Boiling Springs, SC; and brothers, Roger Morris (Judy) of Mooresboro, NC, and Terry Morris (Carole) of Pacolet, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Eddie Saxon. Burial will be in Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery, 748 Gaffney Hwy, Jonesville, SC 29353.
The family is at the home of Kim and Darrell Arledge.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 7, 2019