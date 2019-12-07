Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
John Carroll Morris Jr.


1951 - 2019
John Carroll Morris Jr. Obituary
JONESVILLE, SC- John Carroll Morris Jr., 68, of Jonesville, SC, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. Born May 15, 1951, in Union, SC, he was the son of the late John Carroll Morris Sr. and Geraldine Motts Morris.
Mr. Morris loved his family and fishing. He was a member of Gilead Baptist Church and a self-employed licensed contractor.
Survivors include his children, Kim Arledge (Darrell) of Duncan, SC, Brandon Morris (Paige) of Jonesville, SC, and Jason Morris (Sierra) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Hayden Arledge, Bryson Morris, Carter Morris, Chloe Morris, and Noah Morris; sister, Harriet Porter (Steve) of Boiling Springs, SC; and brothers, Roger Morris (Judy) of Mooresboro, NC, and Terry Morris (Carole) of Pacolet, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Eddie Saxon. Burial will be in Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery, 748 Gaffney Hwy, Jonesville, SC 29353.
The family is at the home of Kim and Darrell Arledge.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 7, 2019
