WALNUT GROVE, SC- Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, John Charles Turner, 78, left Walnut Grove and moved to Heaven on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. We know he was singing, "I want to see Jesus because He's the One who died for me. And then he bowed on his knees and cried Holy" in his deep bass voice. Born April 23, 1941, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Helen and Tip Turner.
John loved everyone well. He could talk to anybody and instantly make a friend, because he was such a good friend. Just ask his wife, Nancy, his children, grandchildren, brother, sister, nieces and nephews. He loved music and especially loved to sing old hymns, always taking the lowest note possible. A U. S. Navy veteran, retired electrician, and member of Roebuck Masonic Lodge #357, he loved all things involving his children, grandchildren, his church, and community.
John played an active role at Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church serving as Sunday School teacher and former superintendent, youth leader, choir member, deacon, elder, and Clerk of the Session. He loved his Walnut Grove community well and leaves lasting friendships.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Nancy West Turner; children, Kim (Brian) Plexico, Michael Turner, and Chuck (Jennifer) Turner, all of Walnut Grove; grandchildren, Caroline Plexico, Chandler Turner, Chase Turner, Brycen Plexico, and Jensyn Turner; brother, David (Lee Ann) Turner; sister, Lana (Edward) Coble; and many well-loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church, by The Rev. Richard M. Thomas and The Rev. David H. Sanders Sr. Burial, with military honors, will be in the church cemetery.
Honorary escort will be members of Benny's Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt Calvary Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1399 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 4, 2019