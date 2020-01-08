Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Perkins Cemetery
John Claude Sturgill Obituary
WELLFORD, SC- John Claude Sturgill, 83, passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020. He was the son of the late Bascom and Willie Sturgill and was the widower of Jane Meeks Sturgill. He was a member of Jackson Baptist Church and an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves. He was a veteran of the US Army, having retired from the National Guard after serving twenty-six years. He was previously employed with Hollywild Zoo for many years after his retirement.
Survivors include a son, Bobby (Christy) Sturgill; a daughter, Susan (Travis) Cannon;four grandchildren, Tyler, Aubree and Haley Cannon, Caleb Sturgill; special family members, Lauren Meeks Brown , Joy and Taylor Crocker. He was predeceased by a brother, Carrol Sturgill.
Graveside Services will be held at 3PM on Wednesday, January 08, 2020 at Perkins Cemetery with Rev. Jim McMakin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
