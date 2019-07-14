|
SPARTANBURG– John Dewey McElrath, Sr. (JD), 96, died July 13, 2019 at the home of his daughter. Born December 5, 1922, he was the son of the late John Calvin and Gertrude McAbee McElrath, husband of Thelma Coker McElrath for 77 years and the last surviving member of his immediate family.
JD was predeceased by brothers: Thurman and Kenneth McElrath; Sisters: Linnie M. Hembree, Helen M. Phillips, Louise M. Wade, and son-in-law Larry Wayne Millwood.
Born and raised in Spartanburg, he was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Air Force Mighty Eights. JD was a butcher for Dixie Home Stores (Winn Dixie) and Community Cash Stores. He worked 60 years with Oilmen Equipment, later known as Rhymer and Littlejon and then Penske Oil.
Psalm 103:17, "But from everlasting to everlasting the Lord's love is with those who fear him and his righteousness with their children's children." JD loved God, his family, his country, and his American flag. JD will always be remembered for the love he showed to his family, especially to his grandchildren. He will also be remembered for the great example he set for his family with his strong work ethic, his strength of character, and his never give up attitude. We love you Papa J.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Brenda M. Millwood and Virginia M. Ethier (Don) and son; John D. McElrath, Jr. (Marcia). 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg.
The family will receive friends from 11:00AM to 12:30PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Dunbar Funeral Home chapel, officiated by Reverend Sean Rogers and Reverend Jon Osborne.
His Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
Interment with military honors will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of his daughter Brenda.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist North Spartanburg; 8740 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29316.
