LYMAN– John (Melvin) Duncan, 84, of Lyman, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was the husband of the late Martha Jane Woodward Duncan and the son of the late Thomas G. and Ella Dickson Duncan.
Mr. Duncan was a member of Duncan First Baptist Church. He was a Marine Service Technician and served more than 22 years in The Navy Reserve.
Mr. Duncan is survived by his daughters, Linda Gail Duncan of Pennsylvania, and Cindy Duncan Thomas (Charles) of Spartanburg; granddaughter, Abby Thomas Eidson (Joel) of Spartanburg; great grandchildren, Joby Lane Eidson and Jane Leslie Eidson; and brother, Larry Duncan (Cathy) of Charleston. He is predeceased by Carolyn Robertson Duncan, his first wife and Linda's mother; his brother, Theron Duncan; and his sister, Bettie Duncan Powell.
Visitation will be 11:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with the service starting at 12:00 pm at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC. Rev. Mitch Crow will officiate. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duncan First Baptist Celebration Choir, 103 E. Main St., Duncan, SC 29334.
Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 21, 2020