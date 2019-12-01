|
Spartanburg, SC- John Edwin Miller, 68, son of the late Edwin and Mary Williams Miller, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
John received his Bachelor's degree in psychology from Wofford, his Masters from Western Kentucky University, and his PhD from Indiana State University. He has many work affiliations in Greenville, Saluda, and Anderson County and served on the advisory council of the National Association of Missing and Exploited Children, and was a consultant for the HeadStart program. John was a life status member of the American Psychology Association. He was also a member of Central United Methodist Church.
John is survived by his brother, Mark W. Miller; and was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Diane Miller.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 5th, 3:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Dr. Jeff Randall Mishoe.
The family will receive friends from the graveside following the service.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019