Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
John Earl Cabaniss

John Earl Cabaniss Obituary
UNION, SC- John Earl Cabaniss, 78, widower of Nancy Cecile Hughey Cabaniss of Union, went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2019. Born in Lockhart, he was a son of the late Rev. William Henry Cabaniss and Daisy Lee Gregory Cabaniss. He was retired from Springs Mill, Kathryn Plant and Denton Gas Company. Surviving are a daughter, Kim Petty and husband, Mike of Union and two grandchildren, Earl and Heather Petty, both of Union; one brother, Larry Gene Cabaniss of Union and sisters Doris Gainey of Cheraw, Peggy Thomas of Gray Court, Elaine Gaston and Alice Sanders of Lockhart; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Cabaniss was predeceased by 5 brothers, Alvin Cabaniss, Ralph "Buddy" Cabaniss, Harold Cabaniss, Jack Cabaniss, and William David "Flip" Cabaniss, and one sister, Mildred Black.
Graveside service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Browns Creek Baptist Church Cemetery located on Browns Creek Church Road, Union, conducted by Pastor Mike Bell. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the building fund at Browns Creek Baptist Church, 118 Browns Creek Church Road, Union, SC 29379.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
