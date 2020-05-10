|
|
CHESNEE, SC- John Earl Hause, 82, of 109 Cartee Drive, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Valley Falls Terrace. He was the widower of Wyvonia Hause.
Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by, Rev. Chuck Hyatt and Dr. Tim Clark. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens, Union, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bible Belt Baptist Chuch, 4991 Chesnee Highway, Chesnee, South Carolina, 29323. The families are at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2020