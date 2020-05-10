Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Earl Hause

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Earl Hause Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- John Earl Hause, 82, of 109 Cartee Drive, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Valley Falls Terrace. He was the widower of Wyvonia Hause.
Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by, Rev. Chuck Hyatt and Dr. Tim Clark. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens, Union, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bible Belt Baptist Chuch, 4991 Chesnee Highway, Chesnee, South Carolina, 29323. The families are at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -