Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kershaw,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Earl "Doola" Kershaw, Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Earl "Doola" Kershaw, Jr. Obituary
John Earl "Doola" Kershaw, Jr., 47, of 113 Ebell Ct, Spartanburg, SC passed September 5, 2019. He was born August 19, 1972 in Spartanburg, SC to John Earl Kershaw, Sr. and Jennie Ellis Kershaw. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, a member of Majority Baptist Church, and was self-employed as a landscaper. He was preceded in death by one sister, Renee Kershaw. He is survived by his parents; his twin daughters, Angel and Ashley Kershaw both of Spartanburg, SC; one granddaughter, Addyson Ki'Mya Kershaw of Spartanburg, SC; one brother Carlton Kershaw of Roebuck, SC; one sister, Regina Kershaw of Spartanburg, SC; and a host of other relatives.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Majority Baptist Church with burial in Lincoln Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now