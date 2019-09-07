|
John Earl "Doola" Kershaw, Jr., 47, of 113 Ebell Ct, Spartanburg, SC passed September 5, 2019. He was born August 19, 1972 in Spartanburg, SC to John Earl Kershaw, Sr. and Jennie Ellis Kershaw. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, a member of Majority Baptist Church, and was self-employed as a landscaper. He was preceded in death by one sister, Renee Kershaw. He is survived by his parents; his twin daughters, Angel and Ashley Kershaw both of Spartanburg, SC; one granddaughter, Addyson Ki'Mya Kershaw of Spartanburg, SC; one brother Carlton Kershaw of Roebuck, SC; one sister, Regina Kershaw of Spartanburg, SC; and a host of other relatives.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Majority Baptist Church with burial in Lincoln Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019