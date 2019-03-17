Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
M J "Dolly" Cooper Veteran Cemetery
John Earle Smith Obituary
John Earle Smith, 66, of 137 Arbor Rd, Jonesville, SC passed, March 14, 2019. A native of Union, SC, he was the husband of Joyce Spears Smith and son of the late Jesse Smith and Ruth Porter Smith. He was a former employee of Ray Walker Trucking Company, a graduate of Jonesville High School, and a US Army Veteran. He was a member and a past president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #644. He was a retired SGT with the SCARNG after more than twenty-five years of continuous service. Survivors in addition to his wife, include one son, Jonathan (Matisha) Smith; one daughter, Jocelyn Ruth Smith; six grandchildren; two brothers, Allen Smith and Robert Lee (Vivian) Smith; and one sister, Myrtle Smith Jones. Visitation will be held 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Community Mortuary Chapel, 361 Meansville Rd, Union, SC. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at M J "Dolly" Cooper Veteran Cemetery.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
