MAYO, SC- John Edward Eaker Sr., 95, of Mayo, SC, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at White Oak Estates Spartanburg. Born May 4, 1924, in Spartanburg County,SC, he was the son of the late Joseph William Eaker and Beatrice "Bertie" Viola Vassey Eaker and husband of 65 years to the late Kathleen "Tootsie"
Cooley Eaker.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Eaker attended Casey Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons, Johnny Eaker (Moo) and Barry Eaker (Regina), all of Mayo, SC; and special niece, Deb Campbell. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a cryptside service following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Jerry White and The Rev. Todd Lyda.
Memorials may be made to Casey Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 1199 Casey Creek Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020