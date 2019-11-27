|
Mr. John F. Anderson of 124 Kingsley Park Dr. of Moore, S.C. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24th, 2019, at Pellam Medical Center.
A native of Wilmington, DE. Left to cherish fond memories are survivors are his wife, Cotera Anderson of Moore, SC; daughter, Raila Marie Anderson of Ocean Springs, MS; one son, John Anderson Jr. of California; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his residence.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019