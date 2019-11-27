Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Anderson Obituary
Mr. John F. Anderson of 124 Kingsley Park Dr. of Moore, S.C. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24th, 2019, at Pellam Medical Center.
A native of Wilmington, DE. Left to cherish fond memories are survivors are his wife, Cotera Anderson of Moore, SC; daughter, Raila Marie Anderson of Ocean Springs, MS; one son, John Anderson Jr. of California; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his residence.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -