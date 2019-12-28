Home

John F. Rountree Obituary
Mr. John F. Rountree, 69, a devoted brother, father, and fun-loving grandfather, passed away at his home on the 22nd day of December, 2019.
A long-time resident of Union, SC, he was the son of James Rountree and Margaret Caldwell Rountree. He graduated from Union High School and Wofford College and retired from the Spartanburg County Health Department after many years of service. John loved Gamecock football, good food, and was a loyal friend to many. He was predeceased by his late wife, Donna Grace Grove Rountree, and sister, Judith Ann Rountree. Family members include a brother, Jim Rountree of Charlotte, NC., a son, Reay Rountree and grandson Brayden Rountree (12) of Charleston, SC, daughter, Frances Vaughan of Campobello, SC., a nephew, Wes Rountree of Chapel Hill, NC, and niece, Mera Gomez of Charlotte, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, January 2nd at Chesnee United Methodist Church. Remembrances can be made to Chesnee United Methodist Church, 409 S. Kentucky Ave., Chesnee, SC.
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
