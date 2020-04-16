|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- John Fitzgerald Miller, 56 died April 8, 2020 in Fostoria, Ohio.
He was the son of Maggie Thompson Miller and the late Thomas Lee Miller.
Other survivors include one son, Elijah J. Miller of Fostoria, Ohio.
Two sisters Vellissa Miller of Greenville, SC and Pamela Rice of Spartanburg, SC.
Three brothers Harold Miller (Denise) of Greenville, SC, Raymond Miller (Stephanie)
and Ronnell Rice, both of Spartanburg, SC.
Niece, Yentl Miller and nephew, James Miller reared in the home.
A private service will be held at a later date.
W.J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 16, 2020