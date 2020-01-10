Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St
Duncan, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC
View Map
John Floyd Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- John William Floyd, 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 08, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Arbelle Cash Floyd and the husband of Annette Goldie Martin. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was a dispatcher with Spartanburg County 911 and a firefighter with City of Spartanburg.
Survivors also include three daughters, Debra Brigman and husband, Eugene, Annette Dorn and husband, Keith and Julie Lynn Floyd; two sons, Troy Martin and Brian Martin; a sister, Norma Jean Dunn; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Joe Bruce McGill; a sister, Carolyn Patton.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 12PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Patton officiating. Interment will be held at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
