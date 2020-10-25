ROEBUCK, SC- John Frank Smith, Jr., 86, husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Cook Smith, died Friday, October 23, 2020.
Born November 1, 1933 in Glenn Springs, SC, Frank was a son of the late John Franklin and Earline Thornton Smith. He honorably served his country in the US Army. Frank was employed with the Spartanburg Herald Journal from 1966-1973 starting as a Circulation Manager and then as Retail Advertising Sales. From 1973-1979 he worked as Publisher of The Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise of Marion County, SC. In 1980, Frank returned to The Spartanburg Herald Journal as National Advertising Director until 1990. After he retired from the newspaper business, he worked for the JM Dunbar Funeral Home.
Frank was a Mason, Shriner, and was active in the Rotary Club in Marion, SC. He loved the outdoors, including golfing and fishing. Frank and his wife, Elizabeth, were longtime members of First Baptist Church Spartanburg.
Survivors include his son, Chip Smith (Alice) of Murrells Inlet, SC; two daughters, Debbie Earnhardt (Tommy) of Roebuck, SC and Sandy Williams (Randy) of Enoree, SC; seven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Sullivan of Clinton, SC.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 26th, 2:00-2:45PM at First Baptist Church Spartanburg.
Funeral services will follow at 3:00PM.
Burial will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Spartanburg, Helping Center, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory