WOODRUFF- John G. Wofford, 74, of Woodruff passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home, due to complications of colon cancer.
He was born on September 4, 1944. John was a career educator in Spartanburg and Greenville County Schools. He was a BA graduate of Appalachian State University and received a M.A. in History from the University of Tennessee.
John was a keen student of history and embarked in tireless study of the American Revolution in the Carolinas and the Civil War. He was a world traveler who journeyed to the Soviet Union, the South Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.
He was undaunted by adversity. He walked the Klondike Trail in Alaska, climbed Mount Fuji, and attempted the Kokura Trail in New Guinea. He passed along his knowledge to hundreds of students. John faced death courageously and insistently continued to work as long as he was able.
He was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates of the National League and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
John was predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Lucille Phillips Wofford. He is survived by a sister, Jane Wofford Dix (Wally), of Fairfax, Virginia and a brother, Adams Wofford (Sibyl Wagner), of Durham, North Carolina; 5 nieces and nephews, and two grand-nieces and a grand-nephew.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Heather Allen of the Pelham Medical Center and the Hospice of Spartanburg Regional Hospital for the kind and sensitive care they provided John in his final days.
A service at the graveside will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 24, 2019