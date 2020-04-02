Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sitton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Sitton


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Sitton Obituary
CHARLOTTE, NC- John H. Sitton, 79, went to his heavenly home on March 28, 2020. John was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina to parents, Hilliard and Louise Stephens Sitton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay McArtan Sitton; daughter, Louise Ann Sitton (David); sons, John H Sitton, Jr. (Heather), and Scott C Sitton (Paula); three grandchildren, Will and Alina Sitton, and John Wilson; a brother, William L Sitton (Kathy); and cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Charitable contributions can be made to Moments of Hope Church, 4500 Cameron Valley Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211 or to the .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -