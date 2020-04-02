|
|
CHARLOTTE, NC- John H. Sitton, 79, went to his heavenly home on March 28, 2020. John was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina to parents, Hilliard and Louise Stephens Sitton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay McArtan Sitton; daughter, Louise Ann Sitton (David); sons, John H Sitton, Jr. (Heather), and Scott C Sitton (Paula); three grandchildren, Will and Alina Sitton, and John Wilson; a brother, William L Sitton (Kathy); and cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Charitable contributions can be made to Moments of Hope Church, 4500 Cameron Valley Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28211 or to the .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 2, 2020