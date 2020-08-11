CAMPOBELLO, SC- John Hammett Hyder, 55, of Campobello, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Grady Andrew and Mariette Schonearts Hyder.
He was a shop foreman at Mahaffey's Electric & Motor Repair and a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. John was a family man who loved his children and grandson.
He is survived by five children, Holly Ruppe(Caleb) of Boiling Springs, SC, Kyle Hyder, Casey Hyder, Hayleigh Hyder, Kayleigh Hyder, all of Campobello; three brothers, Joe Hyder(Cathy), James Hyder, Justin Hyder; three sisters, Maria Fuentes(Lee), Michelle Jackson, Marcelle Hyder; one very special grandson, Foster Ruppe; many nieces and nephews and a fiancé, Sydnie Brown.
He was predeceased by a brother, Grover Jay Hyder.
The family will gather to receive friends from 12:00-1:00pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at First Free Will Baptist Church, 90 Blackstock Road, Inman, SC. There will be a Celebration of Life Service following at 1:00pm conducted by Rev. Sean Fortner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC