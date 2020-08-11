1/1
John Hammett Hyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPOBELLO, SC- John Hammett Hyder, 55, of Campobello, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Grady Andrew and Mariette Schonearts Hyder.
He was a shop foreman at Mahaffey's Electric & Motor Repair and a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. John was a family man who loved his children and grandson.
He is survived by five children, Holly Ruppe(Caleb) of Boiling Springs, SC, Kyle Hyder, Casey Hyder, Hayleigh Hyder, Kayleigh Hyder, all of Campobello; three brothers, Joe Hyder(Cathy), James Hyder, Justin Hyder; three sisters, Maria Fuentes(Lee), Michelle Jackson, Marcelle Hyder; one very special grandson, Foster Ruppe; many nieces and nephews and a fiancé, Sydnie Brown.
He was predeceased by a brother, Grover Jay Hyder.
The family will gather to receive friends from 12:00-1:00pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at First Free Will Baptist Church, 90 Blackstock Road, Inman, SC. There will be a Celebration of Life Service following at 1:00pm conducted by Rev. Sean Fortner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved