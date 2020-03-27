Home

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
John Hanna


1930 - 2020
John Hanna Obituary
John Hanna, 89, of Anderson, SC, passed away on March 25, 2020 at his home.
Born in Spartanburg County, SC on November 10, 1930; he was the son of the late John Boyd, Sr. and Mary Willis Hanna. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church of Enoree, SC and the owner of John B. Hanna Electronics.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Hanna; children: Sara Yvonne Waldrop (Bobby), David Harold Hanna, Sr. (Mary Ann), and Steve Rhodes (Paula); 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; as well as a dear friend of the family, Peggy Rhodes.
In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by a son, John Boyd Hanna III; brother, Harold Charles Hanna; and sister, Agnes Hanna Wofford.
Due to the concerns of COVID-19, services for Mr. Hanna will be invitation only from the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his name, to the YMCA of Anderson. The family will be at the home and wishes to extend special thanks to Divine Hospice and Dr. Kumar.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
