WHITNEY- John Conrad Henderson, 86, passed away on Monday, February 04, 2019. He was the son of the late Clyde and Alma Reel Henderson and the widower of Dot McGinnis Henderson. He was a member of Whitney Freewill Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Korean Conflict.
Survivors also include a son, David Henderson of Indiana; a daughter, Rhonda Henderson of Spartanburg; two brothers, Bobby Henderson and wife Mary of Lyman and Herbert Henderson and wife Loretta of Whitney; two sisters, Martha Sheehan of Boiling Springs and Linda Saxton and husband Tom of Waynesboro, GA and a number of grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Jeff Henderson; four brothers, Clyde Jr, Herman, Richard and Edward Henderson; a sister, Louise Holcombe.
Graveside Services 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 will be held at at Whitney Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019