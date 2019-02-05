Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Whitney Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Henderson Obituary
WHITNEY- John Conrad Henderson, 86, passed away on Monday, February 04, 2019. He was the son of the late Clyde and Alma Reel Henderson and the widower of Dot McGinnis Henderson. He was a member of Whitney Freewill Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Korean Conflict.
Survivors also include a son, David Henderson of Indiana; a daughter, Rhonda Henderson of Spartanburg; two brothers, Bobby Henderson and wife Mary of Lyman and Herbert Henderson and wife Loretta of Whitney; two sisters, Martha Sheehan of Boiling Springs and Linda Saxton and husband Tom of Waynesboro, GA and a number of grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Jeff Henderson; four brothers, Clyde Jr, Herman, Richard and Edward Henderson; a sister, Louise Holcombe.
Graveside Services 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 will be held at at Whitney Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now