John Jeter
1943 - 2020
Mr. John Edward "Disco John" Jeter was born in Union County, SC on September 15, 1943. He was called home on October 10, 2020. Mr. Jeter was the son of the late Mr. Abraham "Ham" Jeter, Sr. and Mrs. Elwillie Peake Jeter.
John Edward had a love for music and working on cars.
Mr. Jeter was preceded in death by: two sisters, Mrs. Willie Lee Ferguson, Ms. Vivian Ann Jeter; three brothers, Mr. Abraham Jeter, Jr., Mr. Perletha (Butch) Jeter, and Sullivan Jeter.
He leaves to cherish fond and loving memories to: his wife, Rosilin E. Jeter of Spartanburg, SC; his daughter, Johnanna S. Gilliam of Spartanburg, SC; four step-children, Crystal McDowell, Tina McDowell, Patrick McDowell, Alfreda McDowell of Spartanburg, SC ; his seven sisters, Mrs. Betty Jean Jones, Mrs. Alice Ann Smith, Ms. Doretha Prysock, Mrs. Sarah (Jerry) Nesbitt, Ms. Brenda Jeter, Mrs. Jennifer (Roger) Lyles and Mrs. Angela Gail (David) Garrett all of Spartanburg, SC; four brothers, Mr. Louis Jeter, Sr., Mr. Michael Jeter, Mr. Anthony Dale Jeter all of Spartanburg and Minister Whilfred Jeter of Pauline, SC; a special sister-in-law, Minnie B. Jeter; two grandchildren, Johnall N. Gilliam and Johnmaria N. Williams; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of John Edward Jeter will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Wyatt Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 153 Wyatts Chapel Rd., Buffalo, SC. Rev. Elijah Ray will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Wyatt Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
October 15, 2020
Rest In Peace Pop's.

Kent Nash
