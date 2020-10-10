John Kenneth "Jack" Davis, 67, of Spartanburg, SC passed away September 25, 2020, at home. He was born May 3, 1953, in Cambria County, PA to the late Henry Harold and Iantha Jane Hicks Davis.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by: two brothers, William Henry and Douglas E Davis.

Survivors include: his sisters; Iantha Jane Karson and Elizabeth Joyce Greenwald of Ohio; his brothers Charles Davis, Thomas Richard Davis and Harold Christopher Davis of Pennsylvania; his loving companion of sixteen years, Ms. Gwen Jeter of Spartanburg, SC; his children, Lakeshia Jeter and Derrick Jeter; his grandchildren, Tymiria Eison, Tyliyah McKinney and Tyshun Mckinney; his twenty-four nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.

After relocating to South Carolina from Western Pennsylvania, John worked as a Maintenance Technician at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind for the last 21 years, and retired on September 1, 2020 following a stroke.

John was well-loved by his family and friends who appreciated his positive, upbeat approach to life, his ever-present sense of humor, and his genuine concern for his fellow man.

Celebrations of Life for John Kenneth "Jack" Davis will be held in both Pennsylvania and South Carolina at a later date.

