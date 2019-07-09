|
WELLFORD, SC- John Everet "Johnboy" Lanford, 68, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 06, 2019. Born in Switzer, SC he was the son of Bertie Lanford and the late James Lanford and the loving husband of Frances Lanford of the home. He was a member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church, a veteran of the US Navy, graduate of Dorman High School and was formerly employed with RR Donnelly and Son.
Survivors also include two daughters, Patsy Parris (John) of Edgemore,SC, and Chrystal Moss of the home; a son, Bryan Moss (Linda Ann) of Charleston; fourteen grandchildren; two brothers, Todd and Dale Lanford ; a sister, Doris Strahley.
Visitation will be held from 6PM until 8PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Una First Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Una First Freewill Baptist Church with Revs. Wesley Campbell and Kenneth Cash. Interment will be at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to Una First Freewill Baptist Church PO Box 283, Una 29378 and Agape Hospice, 516 E. Main Street Spartanburg 29303.
Special Thanks to Agape Hospice and the countless friends he loved so much.
