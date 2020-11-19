1/1
John Lawrence "Jay" Easterling
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- John Lawrence ""Jay"" Easterling, IV passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Born August 26, 1988, Jay was an Eagle Scout (Troop 2), a graduate of Spartanburg High School, and a graduate of his beloved Clemson University, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
Jay is survived by his parents, John and Carroll Easterling; sister, Lee Easterling Shirley and her husband, Will; their children, Callie and William; a brother, Henry Chambers Easterling; Allison Rachel Wyman and their adored dog, Tank; aunts and uncles include, Beth and Michael Smoak of Pinopolis, Glorian Hayes of Spartanburg, Bill and Tracie Easterling of Pauline, Web and Judy Trask and Bill and Connie Chambers of Beaufort, SC. He is preceded in death by his Uncle Bob Hayes and Joe Chambers; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Lawrence Easterling, Jr and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Carroll Chambers.
Nothing surpassed Jay's love of Clemson football, but trips with his late grandfather, Henry C. Chambers of Beaufort, came close. From hunting in Africa to fishing in Costa Rico, sailing with the USS Constitution in Boston, and educational sightseeing in Europe, they were trips of a lifetime for Jay.
Jay excelled in anything he tried, but his childhood passion was baseball. He worked so hard on becoming an outstanding player. He loved fishing and hunting and spending time on the lake with Allison and Tank. He was known for his great personality and wit, and his many friends were very special to him.
A private service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg.
Memorials may be sent to a charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
November 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jay's passing. We are not supposed to bury our children and unfortunately I am in the same club as you all with passing of my son, Marty, November 9, 2010. It is something you never get over but with God's help and your faith you will get through each day. Just remember all the good memories. I remember when Jay was born and this is such a loss. Such a handsome guy. You and all of the family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Patricia Franklin
Friend
November 18, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts andheartfelt prayers go out to you and family.
S'Ann Boyce
November 17, 2020
Me and Jay went to school together from k-12 and played Hillbrook baseball and Mr Easterling coached us. I will always cherish all the good memories and good times. So sorry for yalls loss, sending my condolences and deepest sympathy during such a difficult time.
Stephen Hollifield
Classmate
November 17, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jay’s passing, John and Carol. My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Tami Dennis
Friend
November 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Carroll and John. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Ann & David OQuinn
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Carroll, John and the rest of the family.
Fran Bagwell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved