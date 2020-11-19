SPARTANBURG, SC- John Lawrence ""Jay"" Easterling, IV passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Born August 26, 1988, Jay was an Eagle Scout (Troop 2), a graduate of Spartanburg High School, and a graduate of his beloved Clemson University, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg.
Jay is survived by his parents, John and Carroll Easterling; sister, Lee Easterling Shirley and her husband, Will; their children, Callie and William; a brother, Henry Chambers Easterling; Allison Rachel Wyman and their adored dog, Tank; aunts and uncles include, Beth and Michael Smoak of Pinopolis, Glorian Hayes of Spartanburg, Bill and Tracie Easterling of Pauline, Web and Judy Trask and Bill and Connie Chambers of Beaufort, SC. He is preceded in death by his Uncle Bob Hayes and Joe Chambers; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Lawrence Easterling, Jr and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Carroll Chambers.
Nothing surpassed Jay's love of Clemson football, but trips with his late grandfather, Henry C. Chambers of Beaufort, came close. From hunting in Africa to fishing in Costa Rico, sailing with the USS Constitution in Boston, and educational sightseeing in Europe, they were trips of a lifetime for Jay.
Jay excelled in anything he tried, but his childhood passion was baseball. He worked so hard on becoming an outstanding player. He loved fishing and hunting and spending time on the lake with Allison and Tank. He was known for his great personality and wit, and his many friends were very special to him.
A private service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg.
Memorials may be sent to a charity of one's choice
