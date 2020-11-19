I am so sorry to hear of Jay's passing. We are not supposed to bury our children and unfortunately I am in the same club as you all with passing of my son, Marty, November 9, 2010. It is something you never get over but with God's help and your faith you will get through each day. Just remember all the good memories. I remember when Jay was born and this is such a loss. Such a handsome guy. You and all of the family are in my thoughts and prayers.

Patricia Franklin

Friend