Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Resources
More Obituaries for John Switzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Luther Switzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Luther Switzer Obituary
INMAN- Mr. John Luther Switzer 76, husband of Daisy Rogers Switzer of 1271 Hannon Road died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, Spartanburg, SC.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Gettis Davis and Jessie Bell Smith Switzer, a member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church in Woodruff and a retired Farmer.
John was preceded in death by: a son, John Lee Switzer, 3 brothers, Vance, Robert and Bernard Switzer and a sister Jessie Lee Switzer.
Also surviving are: sons, James Earl Switzer of Spartanburg, SC and Sonny Switzer of the home; brothers, Abraham Switzer of Campobello, SC and Herbert Switzer of Patchogue NY; a host of other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Services are entrusted to the care of The Gilmore Mortuary.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -