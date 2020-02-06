|
INMAN- Mr. John Luther Switzer 76, husband of Daisy Rogers Switzer of 1271 Hannon Road died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, Spartanburg, SC.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Gettis Davis and Jessie Bell Smith Switzer, a member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church in Woodruff and a retired Farmer.
John was preceded in death by: a son, John Lee Switzer, 3 brothers, Vance, Robert and Bernard Switzer and a sister Jessie Lee Switzer.
Also surviving are: sons, James Earl Switzer of Spartanburg, SC and Sonny Switzer of the home; brothers, Abraham Switzer of Campobello, SC and Herbert Switzer of Patchogue NY; a host of other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Services are entrusted to the care of The Gilmore Mortuary.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 6, 2020