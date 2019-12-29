|
|
INMAN, SC- Mr. John "Johnny" Malcolm Beall III, age 66 of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Beall was born on July 15, 1953 in Spartanburg County to the late John Malcolm Beall II and Sarah Dillard Beall. He was a bindery line operator for RR Donnelly; a member of the Freemasons St. John Lodge #333 of Spartanburg; and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Diane Parris Beall; daughter, Christie Lindsey (Reid); sister, Erline Lee (David); grandson, Hunter Lindsey; and many in-laws and special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. There will no formal funeral services held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: the Shriners' Children's Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605
