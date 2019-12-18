|
|
INMAN, SC- John Manning Hembree, 89, husband of Dorothy Caroline Farmer Hembree, died peacefully at home Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Ferrell D. Hembree and Lillian Bailey Hembree.
He worked in sales at E-Z Flo; at McLean Trucking; and retired from Yellow Freight. He was a member of Inman Mills Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of Village Green Golf Course.
In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters, Pam Hembree Ennis of Boiling Springs and Cindy Southers Cummins (Ben) of Inman; sons, Farrell Hembree of Atlanta and Roger Hembree (Diane) of Spartanburg; and a sister, Mildred Lyles of Landrum; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Johnny Michael Hembree.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019, 11:30 am-1:00 pm at Inman Mills Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jack Hames officiating.
Private entombment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO
Box 430, Drayton, SC, 29333.
Petty-Bobo Co
Bobo Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 18, 2019