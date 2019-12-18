Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Inman Mills Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Inman Mills Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hembree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Manning Hembree

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Manning Hembree Obituary
INMAN, SC- John Manning Hembree, 89, husband of Dorothy Caroline Farmer Hembree, died peacefully at home Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Ferrell D. Hembree and Lillian Bailey Hembree.
He worked in sales at E-Z Flo; at McLean Trucking; and retired from Yellow Freight. He was a member of Inman Mills Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of Village Green Golf Course.
In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters, Pam Hembree Ennis of Boiling Springs and Cindy Southers Cummins (Ben) of Inman; sons, Farrell Hembree of Atlanta and Roger Hembree (Diane) of Spartanburg; and a sister, Mildred Lyles of Landrum; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Johnny Michael Hembree.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019, 11:30 am-1:00 pm at Inman Mills Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jack Hames officiating.
Private entombment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO
Box 430, Drayton, SC, 29333.
Petty-Bobo Co
Bobo Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -